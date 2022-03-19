New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NJR. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

NJR stock opened at $43.46 on Friday. New Jersey Resources has a 12-month low of $34.41 and a 12-month high of $46.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.12.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $675.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth $31,692,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth $3,632,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 45,782 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,538,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,874,000 after purchasing an additional 266,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources (Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.