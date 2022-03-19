iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJV) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJV – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.63 and last traded at $26.60. 64,582 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 59,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.52.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.71.

