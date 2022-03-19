Short Interest in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Drops By 17.6%

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the February 13th total of 2,560,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 867,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AQUA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.56.

In other news, EVP Herve Fages sold 40,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $1,766,712.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $4,202,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 160,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 16,197 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,315,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,334,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,120,000 after acquiring an additional 678,610 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $45.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $49.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 108.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.24.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.53 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 3.38%. Evoqua Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

