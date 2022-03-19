Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CTO Sells $15,600.00 in Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $15,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David Tzat-Kin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total transaction of $15,440.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $16,160.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $16,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $17,280.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $16,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $15,920.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $16,360.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $18,160.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $19,160.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $9,780.00.

CXDO stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.79 million, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Crexendo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $7.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Crexendo by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Crexendo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crexendo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crexendo during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 5.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Crexendo in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

