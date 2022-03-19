Amit Nagra Sells 5,098 Shares of Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) Stock

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) COO Amit Nagra sold 5,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $19,882.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Rockley Photonics stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86. Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $16.56.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RKLY. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Rockley Photonics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Rockley Photonics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockley Photonics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Rockley Photonics from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Rockley Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Rockley Photonics during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Rockley Photonics by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,204 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockley Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Rockley Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 8.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

