Insider Buying: NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Director Acquires $24,039.45 in Stock

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) Director Julie Southern acquired 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $178.07 per share, with a total value of $24,039.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $192.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.04. The firm has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.41. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $168.74 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.24.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

