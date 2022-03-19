ION (ION) Trading 240.3% Higher Over Last Week

ION (ION) traded up 528.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last seven days, ION has traded 240.3% higher against the dollar. ION has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $206.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ION coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.14 or 0.00206704 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000985 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00026728 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.22 or 0.00389286 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00057547 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00008211 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About ION

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,713,726 coins and its circulating supply is 13,813,726 coins. The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

