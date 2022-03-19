Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HLF shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

NYSE HLF opened at $33.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.00. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $55.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.09.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,641,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,223,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,881,000 after buying an additional 38,740 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,087,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,236,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,625,000 after acquiring an additional 230,591 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

