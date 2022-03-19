ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ZimVie in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of ZIMV opened at $24.43 on Friday. ZimVie has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $50.40.
ZimVie Inc involved in the Dental and Spine markets which develops, manufactures and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat Spine pathologies and support Dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures. ZimVie Inc is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.
