Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Capital One Financial

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Capital One Financial in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

HLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $5.60 to $6.30 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.18.

Shares of NYSE:HLX opened at $4.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 2.94. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $168.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

