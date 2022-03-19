Kainos Group’s (KNOS) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 1,880 ($24.45) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KNOS. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Tuesday.

Get Kainos Group alerts:

LON KNOS opened at GBX 1,410 ($18.34) on Friday. Kainos Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,174 ($15.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,100 ($27.31). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,475.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,745.19.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.