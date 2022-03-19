Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:USAT opened at $7.26 on Friday. Cantaloupe has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $12.94.
About Cantaloupe (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cantaloupe (USAT)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.