Volvo Car AB (NASDAQ:VLVOF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Volvo Car AB (NASDAQ:VLVOF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 80.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Volvo Car in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a €90.00 ($98.90) target price on the stock. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Volvo Car from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Nordea Equity Research started coverage on shares of Volvo Car in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a SEK 90 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Volvo Car in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a SEK 78 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Volvo Car in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLVOF opened at 5.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 7.81. Volvo Car has a 12-month low of 5.74 and a 12-month high of 10.02.

Volvo Car AB (publ.) designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, markets, and sells passenger cars in Europe, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers sedansand SUV vehicles under the Volvo brand. It also provides vehicle parts and accessories. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

