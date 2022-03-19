Short Interest in Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) Decreases By 15.8%

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of RBKB opened at $10.75 on Friday. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $11.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.79. The stock has a market cap of $121.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBKB. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 9.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 165.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the period. M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 510,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.
Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial and Consumer. The Commercial Real Estate loans segment is separated into the three classes: construction, non-residential and multi-family, Non-residential and multi-family loans include long-term loans financing commercial properties and include both owner and non-owner occupied properties.
Further Reading
