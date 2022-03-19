The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) Short Interest Update

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 789,400 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the February 13th total of 933,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCTY. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of The9 in the 4th quarter worth about $3,792,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of The9 in the 3rd quarter worth about $500,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The9 by 7,410.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 29,643 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in The9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

The9 stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average is $8.52. The9 has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $54.67.

The9 Ltd. engages in the operation of online games. It operates through Greater China and Other Areas geographical segments. The firm is transitioning to cryptocurrencies mining business. The company was founded by Jun Zhu on December 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

