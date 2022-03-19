Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the February 13th total of 4,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 854,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NASDAQ:KURA opened at $16.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.96. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $30.37.
Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on KURA. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Kura Oncology from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kura Oncology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.
Kura Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.
