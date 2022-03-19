Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the February 13th total of 4,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 854,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:KURA opened at $16.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.96. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $30.37.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 1,655.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KURA. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Kura Oncology from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kura Oncology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Kura Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.