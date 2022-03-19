Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Trading 23.7% Higher

Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 23.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.81 and last traded at $3.81. 466 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.29.
About Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chiyoda (CHYCY)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Chiyoda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiyoda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.