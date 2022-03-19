Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Shares of WST stock opened at $414.69 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $268.91 and a 1-year high of $475.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $385.48 and its 200 day moving average is $417.41. The company has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WST. StockNews.com raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.