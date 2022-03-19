Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Given New GBX 350 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 380 ($4.94) to GBX 350 ($4.55) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Legal & General Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Legal & General Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 335 ($4.36) to GBX 320 ($4.16) in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $230.67.

Shares of LGGNY stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average of $19.54. Legal & General Group has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $21.50.

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

