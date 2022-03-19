Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Metals Inc. is a mining company which engages in the production, exploration and development of precious and base metals. Its properties primarily include Yauricocha mine, Bolivar mine and Cusi mine. Sierra Metals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Sierra Metals from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Sierra Metals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

SMTS opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. Sierra Metals has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $3.92. The company has a market cap of $217.32 million, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 3.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 17.3% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 55,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 50.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 80.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 13,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

