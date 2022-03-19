Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tata Motors is India’s leading automotive manufacturer. “

Get Tata Motors alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on TTM. CLSA lowered shares of Tata Motors from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tata Motors has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

Tata Motors stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.81. Tata Motors has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.01.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Tata Motors will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Tata Motors by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,263,000 after buying an additional 48,966 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tata Motors by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 572,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,835,000 after buying an additional 121,824 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Tata Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tata Motors (TTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.