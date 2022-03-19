Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WRBY. Zacks Investment Research cut Warby Parker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Warby Parker from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Warby Parker from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.67.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Shares of Warby Parker stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. Warby Parker has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.87.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $132.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Warby Parker will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $133,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 75,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.75 per share, with a total value of $3,310,868.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,733,076 shares of company stock valued at $93,594,978 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Warby Parker by 542.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Warby Parker (Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.