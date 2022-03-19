The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Kroger by 22.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,554,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,780 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kroger by 28.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,858 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 700.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,537,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,814 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Kroger by 7,016.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 873,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,321,000 after purchasing an additional 861,353 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 4.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,571,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,857,000 after purchasing an additional 840,200 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $4,795,320.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $231,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,032 shares of company stock valued at $6,903,005 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on KR shares. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.16.

KR stock opened at $55.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.43. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $62.58.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Kroger declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

