Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $919,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.69.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $442.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.64. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.62 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $487.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $599.51.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

