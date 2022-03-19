Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 140 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Forte Capital LLC ADV reduced its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in STERIS were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in STERIS by 80.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in STERIS by 1,272.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in STERIS by 100.0% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 3.0% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 55.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other STERIS news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total value of $442,683.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $604,786.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,491 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,469. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.83.

STERIS stock opened at $234.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $184.68 and a twelve month high of $248.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.27.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 59.52%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

