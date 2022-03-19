Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Given New GBX 108 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 112 ($1.46) to GBX 108 ($1.40) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centamin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Centamin from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.06.

OTCMKTS CELTF opened at $1.23 on Friday. Centamin has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.27.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

