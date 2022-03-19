Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Price Target Lowered to €9.00 at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2022

Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFYGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €10.00 ($10.99) to €9.00 ($9.89) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electricité de France from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Electricité de France from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. AlphaValue cut shares of Electricité de France to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. HSBC cut shares of Electricité de France from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Electricité de France from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.48.

ECIFY stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37. Electricité de France has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $3.02.

Electricité de France Company Profile (Get Rating)

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY)

Receive News & Ratings for Electricité de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricité de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.