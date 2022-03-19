Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Price Target Lowered to €9.00 at Morgan Stanley

Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €10.00 ($10.99) to €9.00 ($9.89) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electricité de France from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Electricité de France from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. AlphaValue cut shares of Electricité de France to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. HSBC cut shares of Electricité de France from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Electricité de France from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.48.

ECIFY stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37. Electricité de France has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $3.02.

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

