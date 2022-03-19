Forte Capital LLC ADV Purchases 900 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Micron Technology by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Micron Technology by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,973,742 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU opened at $79.41 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The firm has a market cap of $88.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.54.

Micron Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.