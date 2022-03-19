Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HESAY. UBS Group cut Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,300.00 ($1,428.57) to €1,429.00 ($1,570.33) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $787.93.

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $135.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.57. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $109.38 and a one year high of $190.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1833 per share. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

