JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average is $50.53.

