Archford Capital Strategies LLC Increases Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in CarMax by 7.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in CarMax by 9.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the third quarter valued at about $6,665,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 24.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

CarMax stock opened at $104.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.39 and a 52 week high of $155.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.17.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush lowered their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.18.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

