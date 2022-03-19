Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $389,000 Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in National Grid were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in National Grid in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Grid by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in National Grid by 46.0% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in National Grid by 58.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NGG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($14.30) to GBX 1,200 ($15.60) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered National Grid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bernstein Bank lowered National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 1,120 ($14.56) to GBX 1,105 ($14.37) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $873.00.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $74.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.68. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $57.95 and a 12-month high of $76.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

