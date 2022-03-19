Insider Selling: PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Director Sells $38,447.73 in Stock

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) Director Clint Hurt sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $38,447.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Clint Hurt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 14th, Clint Hurt sold 700 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $56,266.00.
- On Friday, March 11th, Clint Hurt sold 2,000 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $165,180.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:PNRG opened at $73.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.18. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $39.89 and a 12-month high of $89.51.
About PrimeEnergy Resources (Get Rating)
PrimeEnergy Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, developing and producing oil and natural gas. It owns producing and non-producing properties located primarily in Texas, and Oklahoma. The company was founded in March 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
