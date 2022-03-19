Insider Selling: PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Director Sells $38,447.73 in Stock

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) Director Clint Hurt sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $38,447.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Clint Hurt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Clint Hurt sold 700 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $56,266.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Clint Hurt sold 2,000 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $165,180.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNRG opened at $73.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.18. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $39.89 and a 12-month high of $89.51.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 72.6% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. 11.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, developing and producing oil and natural gas. It owns producing and non-producing properties located primarily in Texas, and Oklahoma. The company was founded in March 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

