Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Director Sells $28,400.00 in Stock

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ANGI opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.93 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.64. Angi Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $17.53.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Angi Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Angi during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. ShawSpring Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Angi by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 4,133,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,003,000 after purchasing an additional 114,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Angi by 390.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 69,168 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Angi by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 27,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Angi by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

