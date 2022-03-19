Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on COUP. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a positive rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $330.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $190.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Coupa Software from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.95.

COUP stock opened at $90.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.46. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $64.79 and a 12-month high of $283.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.56.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michelle Brennan bought 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.65 per share, with a total value of $29,493.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,957 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $461,705.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,201 shares of company stock worth $2,534,656 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 336.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

