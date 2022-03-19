Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $154.79

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $154.79 and last traded at $154.55, with a volume of 79908 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $152.08.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.80.

The stock has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.81.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

