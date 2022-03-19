Insider Selling: Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director Sells $63,995.00 in Stock

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Global Payments stock opened at $135.00 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $220.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Global Payments by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Global Payments by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

