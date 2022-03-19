Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
TSQ stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average of $12.67. Townsquare Media has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33.
Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.21). Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 84.95% and a net margin of 4.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Townsquare Media will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.
Townsquare Media Company Profile (Get Rating)
Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Townsquare Media (TSQ)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.