Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

TSQ stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average of $12.67. Townsquare Media has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.21). Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 84.95% and a net margin of 4.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Townsquare Media will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSQ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Townsquare Media by 27.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 527,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after buying an additional 112,139 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Townsquare Media by 47.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 28,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Townsquare Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Townsquare Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Townsquare Media by 59.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the period. 50.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

