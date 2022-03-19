Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $3.79.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XIN. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xinyuan Real Estate by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 75,342 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Xinyuan Real Estate by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Xinyuan Real Estate by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 21,520 shares in the last quarter.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henan Province, Shandong Province, Jiangsu Province, Sichuan Province, Beijing, Hainan Province, Hunan Province, Shaanxi Province, Shanghai, Tianjin, Xinjiang, Zhuhai, and United States.

