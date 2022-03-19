BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BIOLASE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

BIOLASE stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. BIOLASE has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48.

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 74.97% and a negative net margin of 48.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BIOLASE will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,209,039 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 17,781 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the first quarter worth $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the third quarter worth $26,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the third quarter worth $30,000. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

