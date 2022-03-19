BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BIOLASE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
BIOLASE stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. BIOLASE has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,209,039 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 17,781 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the first quarter worth $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the third quarter worth $26,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the third quarter worth $30,000. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BIOLASE Company Profile (Get Rating)
BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.
