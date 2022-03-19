Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemung Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

CHMG stock opened at $46.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Chemung Financial has a 52-week low of $38.20 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.00.

Chemung Financial ( NASDAQ:CHMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 28.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemung Financial will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

In other news, Director Denise V. Gonick sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $36,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 364,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 349,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 34.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 16,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

