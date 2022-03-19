Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Shares of Citi Trends stock opened at $38.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.94. The company has a market cap of $330.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.13. Citi Trends has a fifty-two week low of $31.42 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. Citi Trends had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 46.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citi Trends will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David N. Makuen purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.22 per share, with a total value of $80,664.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Duane Seipel purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.86 per share, with a total value of $68,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $186,879. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 194,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,186,000 after purchasing an additional 98,218 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 208.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 65,304 shares during the period.

Citi Trends Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.