Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Trading 2.3% Higher

Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.70 and last traded at $23.70. 210 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.17.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Altium from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.85.

Altium Ltd. engages in the developing and selling of computer software for the design of electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Board and Systems, Micro-Controllers and Embedded Systems, and Electronic Parts, Search and Discovery. The Board and Systems segment includes results from the PCB business for the Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific and emerging markets regions, as well as other products sold through partner channels.

