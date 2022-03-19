Beeks Trading (LON:BKS) Trading Up 1.6%

Beeks Trading Co. Ltd. (LON:BKS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 142.28 ($1.85) and last traded at GBX 142.28 ($1.85). Approximately 1,795 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 79,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140 ($1.82).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Beeks Trading from GBX 190 ($2.47) to GBX 210 ($2.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.61. The company has a market capitalization of £82.22 million and a P/E ratio of 47.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 164.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 167.07.

Beeks Trading Corporation Ltd. provides virtual private server and infrastructure solutions for traders and broker partners worldwide. The company also offers co-location services; dedicated server packages; and server installation services. In addition, it provides institutional venue connections and retail broker connections through its Equinix platform; and Beeks Marketplace, a cloud-based portal that enables real-time connectivity to various exchanges, data feeds, trading tools, and news services for institutional traders, proprietary trading firms, brokers, wealth managers, and high-end retail traders.

