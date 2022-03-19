Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,440,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the February 13th total of 19,570,000 shares. Approximately 17.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TOST. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Toast from $66.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Toast from $70.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Toast from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.27.

TOST opened at $19.65 on Friday. Toast has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $69.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.11.

In related news, Director Paul D. Bell purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Aman Narang sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 549,171 shares of company stock valued at $16,924,372.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Toast in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $549,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 17.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

