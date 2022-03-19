Oceanic Wind Energy (CVE:NKW) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Oceanic Wind Energy Inc. (CVE:NKW – Get Rating) fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 94,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 50,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.15. The company has a market cap of C$11.50 million and a P/E ratio of -75.00.

Get Oceanic Wind Energy alerts:

About Oceanic Wind Energy (CVE:NKW)

Oceanic Wind Energy Inc develops renewable energy projects in Canada. It is developing an offshore wind energy project located in the Hecate Strait off the north coast of British Columbia. The company was formerly known as NaiKun Wind Energy Group Inc and changed its name to Oceanic Wind Energy Inc in May 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oceanic Wind Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceanic Wind Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.