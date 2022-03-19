Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Trading Down 4.9%

Calibre Mining Corp (CVE:CXB – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. Approximately 22,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 32,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CXB. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James set a C$2.25 price target on Calibre Mining and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Pi Financial lowered their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 7.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a PE ratio of -11.84.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

