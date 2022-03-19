Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Short Interest Update

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 135,800 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the February 13th total of 165,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of BGI opened at $4.75 on Friday. Birks Group has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $8.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Birks Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 14,010 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in Birks Group by 271.4% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Birks Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Birks Group, Inc engages in the designing of jewelry, timepieces and gift and operates jewelry stores. It operates through the Retail and Other segments. The Retail segment operates stores across Canada under the Maison Birks brand and retail locations in Calgary and Vancouver under Brinkhaus, Graff, and Philippe brands.

