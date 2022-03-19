Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Cut to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
SBOEF stock opened at $54.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.24. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $38.30 and a one year high of $54.65.
About Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft
