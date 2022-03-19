Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Cut to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SBOEF stock opened at $54.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.24. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $38.30 and a one year high of $54.65.

About Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG manufactures and designs drilling equipment for the oil and gas service industry. It operates through two segments: Advanced Manufacturing & Services and Oilfield Equipment. The Advanced Manufacturing & Services segment comprises machining and repair of drill collars and complex measurement while drilling and logging while drilling components made of non-magnetic corrosion-resistant stainless steel, which form the housing for sensitive measuring instruments used for the precise measurement of inclination and azimuth of the drillstring as well as petrophysical parameters.

