NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NXGPF has been the subject of several other reports. Grupo Santander raised shares of NEXT from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a GBX 7,038 ($91.52) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on NEXT from GBX 8,000 ($104.03) to GBX 8,150 ($105.98) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NEXT currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7,594.00.

OTCMKTS NXGPF opened at $75.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.68. NEXT has a 52-week low of $75.80 and a 52-week high of $115.00.

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

